Students in Chillicothe learn about animal reproduction

Students from the Ag Science I and Animal Science classes at the Litton Agriculture Education Center received a hands-on learning experience at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center during January.

The students were learning about animal reproduction in class and then were getting to experience the “real thing” in person. While at the Litton Ag Campus, the students gave the newborn baby pigs an iron shot, ear-notched, clipped tails, and cut needle teeth.

The students during the first semester were in charge of charting the heat cycle, expected pregnancy date, the name of the sire, and day of artificial insemination for some of the sows housed at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center.

