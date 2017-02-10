Students have “hands-on” learning experience at Litton Ag Center

Local News February 10, 2017 KTTN News
Students have "hands-on" learning experience at Litton Ag Center

Students from the Ag Science I and Animal Science classes at the Litton Agriculture Education Center were having a hands-on learning experience at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center during January.

The students were learning about animal reproduction in class and then were getting to experience the real thing in person. While at the Litton Ag Campus, the students gave the newborn baby pigs an iron shot, ear notched, clipped tails, and cut needle teeth.

The students during the first semester were in charge of charting the heat cycle, expected pregnancy date, the name of sire, and day of artificial insemination for some of the sows housed at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center.

Students have "hands-on" learning experience at Litton Ag Center
Kole Larkins is clipping the needle teeth with Clayton Walker holding the baby pig. These pigs are the SAE project of Chillicothe FFA member Jake Sampsel.
Post Views: 6

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , ,

About KTTN News