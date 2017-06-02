Students from Grand River Technical School recognized

The Missouri Agricultural Skills and Knowledge Assessment Industry Recognized Credential program recognized around 50 students from the Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe.

Mo ASK recognized students enrolled in the agriculture education program who performed at a proficient level as determined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as completed the required education and training in one or more of 15 skill areas.

Livingston County Farm Bureau President Sherry Jones presented certificates to the students.

The Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture sponsor the Mo ASK program.

County Farm Bureau leaders verify the rigor of each event, ensuring requirements are met, provide certificates for students deemed proficient.

