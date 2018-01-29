Students at S.M. Rissler school in Trenton to “Jump Rope for Heart”

The physical education program at S.M. Rissler has started hosting its annual Jump Rope for Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association. Donations fund lifesaving heart and stroke research as well as community and educational programs for youth.

According to Instructor David Sager: Jump Rope for Heart teaches students how physical fitness benefits the heart. It also shows them, he said, that volunteering can be a fun and positive experience.

For over 32 years, Jump Rope for Heart has raised more than $810 million for the fight against heart disease and stroke. Millions of students have jumped rope and learned about heart health and how nutrition and physical activity can help prevent heart disease and stroke.

Jump Rope for Heart is co-sponsored by the American Heart Association and the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

The community can help Rissler students help others by making a donation. Students will be accepting cash and check donations until Friday, February 16th. Checks should be written to the American Heart Association.

David Sager is the coordinator of this program and can be contacted at S.M. Rissler elementary school at359-2228 or by email at [email protected] .

