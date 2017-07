In honor of National Dairy Month, and to help educate youth about agriculture, the Livingston County Farm Bureau paid a visit to Kindergarten Summer School class which consisted of approximately 47 students at Dewey School.

Suzi Beck, Livingston County Farm Bureau Board member, spoke with the students and discussed what products are made from milk and where milk comes from.

The students also enjoyed an ice cream sandwich courtesy of the Livingston Farm Bureau.

Like this: Like Loading...