Strong winds spread Saturday grass fire, northeast of Tindall

Firefighters from both the Spickard and Grundy County Rural districts responded to a grass fire on Saturday afternoon, made dangerous by the strong winds in the area, northeast of Tindall.

The cause of the blaze, in the vicinity of 781 North Highway 65 was unknown, according to Jesse Richmond of the Spickard Fire Protection District.

Approximately 30 acres burned, with the flames (according to Richmond’s account) coming to within about one-quarter mile of a house at a nearby address, with flames pushing in that direction.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after spending just over two hours at the scene.

