Street work tops list of topics at meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted a server and installation bid and approved an ordinance regarding electric refinancing at its meeting Monday evening.

The accepted server and server installation bid was from Green Hills Communications for $9,750. Harland Technology Services also bid at a price of $13,558.08.

The board approved an ordinance authorizing Gallatin to enter into a lease-purchase transaction with the proceeds to be used to refinance the costs of electric system improvements and pay the costs of purchasing police equipment. The ordinance was approved after Steve Goehl from DA Davidson discussed refinancing the city’s electric bonds.

The board requested an insurance retainage ordinance be drafted for the next meeting.

Public Works Director Mark Morey asked the board to consider two options for 2018 street projects. One was repaving Willow Street from Jackson to Plaza Apartments and using additional funds for crack patching and pothole patching. The other option was repaving shorter streets and chip sealing Richardson, Olive, Park, and around the square. Morey will provide the board with additional information at the next board meeting. The board agreed to obtain a quote to mill South Prospect.

Morey will collect bids for tree trimming on the last two electric circuits. He reported an electric pole east of the power plant needs to be replaced noting Scobee Electric won the bid last year at $10,000 and would like to schedule a few days for the live pole replacement.

Morey reported the variable frequency drive on Well Number 2 was replaced for $3,800.

He said the city received a Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association score of 88 out of 100 for its annual inspection this year. Morey noted crews plan to have the water at the new water plant online by the end of March.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported repairs at the dog pound will be complete next week. The board entered into a closed session for legal actions, real estate, and personnel matters.

