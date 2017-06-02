Street improvements to begin next week in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Street Department plans to begin street improvements next week.

Street Superintendent Barry Arthur says work will start on Tomahawk Drive from Mohawk to Broken Arrow Tuesday or Wednesday if the weather permits.

He reports M and M Utilities will place storm drainage tiles and inlets as well as curb, guttering, and an asphalt overlay on that section of the road.

Arthur notes that the contractor will work along the city right of way for several weeks, which could impact residents on Tomahawk Drive.

Residents will have access into or out of their driveways during construction.

Arthur urges residents to follow street signs.

Call the Chillicothe Street Department at 660-646-3811 for more information.

