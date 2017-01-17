Stolen vehicle crash sends car into Kansas City building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a car went crashing into a Kansas City building after colliding with a stolen vehicle whose driver was fleeing from police.

Capt. Cindy Cotterman says the crash happened Monday when the driver of a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a carjacking ran a stop sign. The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2jUkIjj ) reports that the vehicle that was hit struck a gas meter and crashed into a building near downtown that houses six apartment units upstairs as well as artist galleries and work spaces below.

Cotterman says three people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested after they were evaluated at a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the building also was taken to a hospital.

Crews were brought in to cap the gas leak.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Like this: Like Loading...