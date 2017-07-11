Stolen vehicle and sex offender in report from Chillicothe Police Department

Officers took a report of a vehicle being stolen from the 1200 block of Jackson Street on 07/10/17. Officers are attempting to locate the vehicle, a red 1997 GMC Z71 step side pickup and the suspect reported to have taken the vehicle. Officers were advised of a possible sighting of the vehicle in the Wheeling area on 07/11/17. Officers are urging anyone with information on the vehicle location to contact local law enforcement immediately at 660-646-2121.

Officers observed a registered sex offender in a public park. Officers contacted the offender and advised him to leave immediately. Officers verified the offender’s restrictions and information has been forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Officers arrested Kyle J. Standley in the 1400 block of Broadway on a Carroll County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of driving while intoxicated. Standley was unable to post the $5,000.00 bond and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Kevin L. Kirkpatrick at the intersection of Washington and Snow Street for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and illegal drug paraphernalia. Kirkpatrick was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

