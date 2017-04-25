“Step Back In Time” festival in Jamesport set for May 12

The 32nd Annual “Step Back in Time” May Days Festival in Jamesport will be May 12th and 13th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

There will be food and kettle corn as well as music shopping, carriage rides, a flea market, a National Micro-Mini Tractor Pull, and train rides for children.

There will also be a craft show at the Spillman Event Center which will include direct sales, antiques, and primitives.

Trams will be in use to help individuals get around town.

The event is sponsored by the Jamesport Community Association.

Call 660-684-6146, email [email protected] , or visit their website.

Like this: Like Loading...