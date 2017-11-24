“Step Back in Time” Christmas Craft Show and Festival kicks off in Jamesport

Jamesport’s “Step Back in Time” Christmas Craft Show and Festival is Friday and Saturday with numerous activities scheduled from 9 o’clock to 4 o’clock both days of the festival, which is sponsored by the Jamesport Community Association.

Crafts will be featured at the Jamesport Elementary and Jamesport High schools as well as the AV Spillman Event center.

Among other activities is an old-fashioned cookie and candy walk at the high school building, live music, baked goods and kettle corn as well as buggy and train rides.

Santa is expected to be strolling Jamesport today between 9 and 2 o’clock and tomorrow between 9 o’clock and 11:30.

Like this: Like Loading...