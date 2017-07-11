State Representative Rusty Black returns his portion of office budget to State of Missouri

With the governor signing off on the new state budget on June 30th, budget shortfalls were expected. $251,000,000 of spending was cut in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Some legislators however gave back to the taxpayer.

In an expense fund that is given to legislators at the state capitol for various items such as office supplies, constituent materials, and other miscellaneous office needs, State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe says he contributed more than half of his expense account back into the general revenue fund. That amount is listed as $3,227,63.

Black stated he knows of several other legislators with the same mindset.

State Representative Rusty Black is hopeful that this is the first move in what he called, the right direction to get Missouri back on track for a balanced budget.

Black is a member of the Missouri House Budget committee, and also a member of the Subcommittee on Appropriations for Education.

Like this: Like Loading...