State audit of Mercer County announced

Local News May 22, 2017 KTTN News
Nicole Galloway Missouri State Auditor

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that her office has started work on an audit of Mercer County.

Galloway reports audit staff is on-site in the county, and she encourages citizens to submit concerns of information through the dedicated Whistleblower Hotline which may be reached at 1-800-347-8597.

“The public deserves a government that is transparent and works efficiently on behalf of its citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “These audits will provide an independent review, and I encourage anyone who has information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

The most recent audit for Mercer County was completed in 2013, and the county received a good rating.

Post Views: 19

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About KTTN News