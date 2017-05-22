State audit of Mercer County announced

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced that her office has started work on an audit of Mercer County.

Galloway reports audit staff is on-site in the county, and she encourages citizens to submit concerns of information through the dedicated Whistleblower Hotline which may be reached at 1-800-347-8597.

“The public deserves a government that is transparent and works efficiently on behalf of its citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “These audits will provide an independent review, and I encourage anyone who has information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”

The most recent audit for Mercer County was completed in 2013, and the county received a good rating.

Like this: Like Loading...