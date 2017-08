Details are few, and no one has been identified as a Chillicothe Police Department dispatcher reports a suspect was taken into custody Friday night after a standoff situation on the east side of Chillicothe.

Authorities apparently attempted to serve a warrant when the standoff ensued, and the dispatcher reports the standoff on Broadway Street ended around 10:04 with no one injured during the incident.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation will be ongoing.

