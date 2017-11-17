Stacy Center in Princeton to sponsor Christmas Home Tour

The Stacy Center in Princeton will sponsor the annual Christmas Home Tour next month.

The event will be held the afternoon of December 3, 2017 from 1 to 5 o’clock.

Houses to be shown in the Princeton area include those owned by Paul and Carol Branam, Misty Coin, Dwayne and Diane Place, and Gary and Kathy Thompson. The Goshen Christian Church will also be open for tours.

Tickets may be purchased for $10 at Show-Me Bargains, The Famous, the license bureau, and the Stacy Center. They may also be purchased the day of the tour at any home.

Like this: Like Loading...