Stabbing at Univ. of Texas kills student, injures 3 others

(UPI) — One person was killed and three others were injured Monday at the University of Texas after a student went on a stabbing spree, authorities said.

Police said the attack happened outside of a gymnasium on the Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Witnesses described it as a large hunting-type knife. It wasn’t immediately known whether the attacker knew the victims.

The suspect was identified as Kendrex J. White, a 20-year-old student at the school. Police said he was immediately taken into custody after the attack. The campus was not placed on lockdown.

“Due to the violent attack on campus this afternoon and multiple buildings being closed, we are canceling classes and events for the remainder of the afternoon and evening while the investigation is in progress,” the university said in a statement. “There is currently no ongoing threat on campus. We are in the process of collecting more information. We will provide additional information as available.”

Authorities are investigating possible motives for the crime.

One of the most notorious school attacks in U.S. history occurred at the University of Texas. Sixteen people were shot to death on Aug. 1, 1966, when a gunman perched atop the main campus tower and began shooting indiscriminately at people below. He was ultimately shot dead by police.

Like this: Like Loading...