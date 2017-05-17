St. Louis-area school’s students suspended after walkout

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area school district is suspending several students who walked out of school to support their union teachers.

Dozens of students at Hazelwood West High School students left class for more than an hour Monday to protest the district’s refusal to renegotiate a contract with union teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pTRfZ8 ) reported students were told Tuesday they would be suspended for five days for disrupting school and causing traffic problems.

The newspaper says Hazelwood’s spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The teachers’ union is voting again Tuesday on a contract members rejected earlier because it didn’t include a pay increase and required more after-school work.

Union president Diane Livingston says another vote is required because teachers would have no contract going into the next school year.

