St. Joseph woman hurt in Highway 36 crash

A St. Joseph resident was hurt late Friday afternoon West of Osborn when the car she was driving veered off Highway 36 in an attempt to avoid another vehicle. 26-year old Brooke Rogers was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles west of Osborn on Highway 36 at Highway 33 as Rogers was westbound in the passing lane of Highway 36. Ms. Rogers lost control of the car when another vehicle attempted to move into the passing lane from the driving lane. The investigating officer reports Rogers, in attempting to avoid the vehicle, lost control and her car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The car was demolished and it was reported that Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...