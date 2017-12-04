St. Joseph woman arrested for alleged role in assisting Trenton man in escaping apprehension

Authorities report the arrest of a St. Joseph woman for her alleged role in helping Trenton resident James Earl Harding escape apprehension.

31-year-old Cassie Marie Leffler of St. Joseph is charged in Grundy County with hindering prosecution and resisting arrest. Both are felonies. Bond is $10,000 cash pending her appearance December 12th in the Associate Division of circuit court in Trenton.

On Saturday, law enforcement was involved in a high-speed pursuit that entered into another county. Trenton Police officers were attempting to make a lawful stop of the motor vehicle when the chase ensued. Ms. Leffler is accused of providing transportation for Harding who was not apprehended. Harding is wanted on a felony probation violation warrant.

Online court information shows Harding was placed on probation after execution of a prison sentence was suspended September 7th. Later in the month, a probation violation warrant was issued. Probation has been suspended until further order of the court.

His original Grundy County charges, from last year, were stealing and two counts of possession of controlled substance.

