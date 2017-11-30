St. Joseph man sentenced to 7-years in prison for child pornography

A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court today for attempting to distribute child pornography over the Internet.

Jesse James Gaudette, 40, of St. Joseph, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to seven years and six months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Gaudette to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On June 6, 2017, Gaudette pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute child pornography over the Internet.

An undercover law enforcement officer in New Haven, Conn., identified Gaudette’s computer utilizing a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. The officer, working undercover, observed Gaudette sharing videos and images of child pornography. According to court documents, officers downloaded at least 109 movie files from Gaudette’s computer on three separate occasions, including movies that were particularly graphic and involved child victims who were very young.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Gaudette’s residence.

