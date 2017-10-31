St. Joseph man faces multitude of charges after arrest in Harrison County

Multiple charges are pending in Harrison County after a St. Joseph man was arrested Monday night.

According to the Highway Patrol arrest report, 54-year-old Daniel Church has been accused of manufacturing a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated involving drugs.

Church also is accused of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in a crash, failure to drive on the right half of the road, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or more, and failure to signed and failure to halt for a stop. Still, other accusations include failure to display valid plates on a vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance, no valid driver’s license.

Daniel Church also was arrested on a warrant from St. Joseph Municipal Court for alleged failure to appear in court on an original charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

The highway patrol report says Church was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

