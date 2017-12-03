St. Joseph man dies in ultralight plane crash near Route JJ in Buchanan County

At approximately 3:00 pm on Saturday afternoon, December 2, 2017, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received a report from the Buchanan County Communication Center of a small aircraft that crashed approximately four miles south of St. Joseph, Missouri, in Buchanan County.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency rescue personnel responded to the area and located a single-engine ultralight aircraft crashed in a field just west of Route JJ. The only occupant of the aircraft, Randal K. Reynolds, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene by Richard Shelton with the Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reynolds has been transported to Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

