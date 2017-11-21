St. Joseph in-home health care worker charged with stealing $180,000 from former client

A St. Joseph, Mo., in-home health care nursing assistant has been charged in federal court with stealing bank account information from one of her clients to illegally transfer more than $180,000 out of her account.

Ashley N. Garr, 32, of St. Joseph, was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Garr’s preliminary hearing and detention hearing were held today and she was released on bond.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Garr worked for the victim, identified in court documents as “PLR,” as an in-home health care nursing assistant for approximately a year, leaving employment in 2015. Garr visited PLR in November 2016, and during that visit allegedly stole her bank account information from her purse or home office. In March 2017, PLR discovered that unauthorized payments were being made from her bank account, which began shortly after Garr’s visit.

The affidavit lists $181,065 that was transferred from PLR’s bank account in a series of 28 payments from Jan. 24 to March 31, 2017.



Larson cautioned that the charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by the FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigation.

