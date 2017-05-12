Spring Vocal Music Concert includes student awards

A dozen Trenton High School students received awards last night during the Spring Vocal Music Concert held at the First Baptist Church in Trenton.

It featured performances by the state qualifying solos and ensembles, the concert choir, and by the group known as Goldrush.

Award winners from the Spring Concert last evening included:

Concert Choir: Lily White, Peyton Stith, Nathanial Carter, Jaima Knight

Goldrush: Emma Gilham, Gabriel Swan, Emily Bonta, Karissa Brock, Jesse Farmer, and Riley Raymo

Ruth Risser Award: Connor Cotton

Ann Brinser: Award Mickenzey Willey

