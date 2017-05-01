Spring snowstorm blankets west Kansas, shuts down highway

(UPI) — Kansas officials said a spring snowstorm shut down a 130-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in northwest Kansas due to blizzard conditions.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Ben Gardner said the road reopened early Monday. He said the lack of truck parking and hotel accommodations also led to the decision to shut down the road on Sunday.

The storm caused other roads to close in western Kansas and an Amtrak train traveling a distance of about 100 miles, from Garden City to Lamar, Colo., to arrive 10 hours late. Some Northwest Kansas residents reported power outages.

About 14 inches of snow fell in Elkhart, which is near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line. Residents in southwest Kansas said the storm downed trees and power lines, The Wichita Eagle reported.

In Garden City, city officials urged residents to reduce flushing and water usage because sewer lift stations lost power and were overwhelmed Sunday night.

The National Weather Service warns that major to record flooding can continue in parts of the central U.S. on Monday, while severe thunderstorms are possible from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

The NWS said flooding will continue in eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, but rivers will gradually recede in the next several days.

The NWS warned rainfall that could cause flooding on Monday through Tuesday can occur from the Florida panhandle northeast through central North Carolina, as well as in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York.

