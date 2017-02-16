Spickard under boil water advisory after water main fails

All water customers at Spickard are under a precautionary boil water advisory following repairs made last night to a break in a four inch main.

The advisory, to boil water used for cooking and drinking, will be in effect at Spickard until late Saturday night.

Mayor Jesse Richmond reports the water line that blew yesterday afternoon was scheduled for repairs in the near future. He noted that particular line involved a junction with other water mains.

Spickard water service was off for about six hours Wednesday while parts were obtained and repairs were made. The water came back on around 9:30 last night.

