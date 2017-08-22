Spickard R-2 Board of Education approves tax rate

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved the tax rate at its meeting Monday evening.

The tax rate is set at $4.1731 on the $4,610,372 of assessed valuation.

The board also adopted all of the Missouri School Boards’ Association policies.

It was announced that a new bus has been purchased and is ready for the new school year, which begins Wednesday.

An open house will be held this (Tuesday) evening from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

The board held an executive session to discuss personnel and student matters.

Like this: Like Loading...