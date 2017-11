The Spickard United Methodist Church will hold a Soup and Holiday Bake Sale December 2.

The event will be held at the church that day from 11 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock that afternoon.

There will be an assortment of soups, pies, and candies and attendees can eat and pay what they want.

Proceeds will go towards the Backpack Buddies Program.

Like this: Like Loading...