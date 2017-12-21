Spickard man to be extradited from Georgia

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Spickard man after being arrested in Augusta, Georgia December 1st.
Fifty-year-old Robert James Coppock faces a charge of felony driving while intoxicated—persistent offender. He waived his extradition December 12th, and he is being extradited to Grundy County Thursday. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of circuit court January 11th.
Court documents accuse Coppock of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Grundy County July 2006. He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Grundy County Circuit Court in July 2005 and February 2006.