Spickard man arrested on invalid license charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on the misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, second offense.

Forty-four year old Scott Lee Sims was arrested Thursday and posted his $2,500 bond. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Sims of operating a motor vehicle on East 9th Street during a time when he did not have a valid operator’s license.

The documents also note Sims was convicted of driving without a valid license in May of 2006.

Like this: Like Loading...