Spickard man arrested on domestic assault charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man for domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Timothy Paul Persell Sunday, and he was charged Monday with felony fourth-degree domestic assault. He posted his bond of $5,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 27th.

Court documents accuse Persell of causing physical contact to an adult family or household member knowing the person would regard such contact as offensive.

