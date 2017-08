The Spickard R-2 School is holding enrollments this week for pre-school, kindergarten, and new students to the district.

Enroll at the Spickard school any day through Friday between 9 and 2 o’clock.

The Spickard school Open House and Enrollment on August 22 runs from 5:30 to 7 o’clock that Tuesday evening.

Spickard classes begin August 23rd.

