Spickard Fire Department responds to lumber fire

The Spickard Fire Department responded to a call on Highway C around 4 o’clock this morning.

Training Officer Jesse Richmond says the department was called out for a grass fire, but when firefighters arrived they found a large lumber fire.

He reports Spickard requested a tanker and brush trucks and received mutual aid from Mercer County.

It is believed the fire started quickly as a firefighter had gone past the location not long before the call and nothing appeared to be on fire.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

