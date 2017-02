The Spickard Fire Department responded to a grass fire about a half mile south of Modena Tuesday afternoon.

Training Officer Jesse Richmond says about half an acre was on fire and that a tanker and a brush truck were used in fighting the fire.

Richmond says believes the fire started from a garbage fire in the ditch.

The Spickard Fire called for mutual aid from Mercer County Protection District and no structures or injuries were reported.

Like this: Like Loading...