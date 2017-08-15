Spickard Fall Festival set for September

Food, music, games and much more will be featured when the annual Spickard Fall Festival is held next month September 7 through 10 with a theme of “By Gone Days.”

Exhibits and a country store will be at the Wise building. On September 8th, Spickard school students will have a balloon launch and games in the park. After a 6 pm barbecue pork and beef supper, there will be a ceremony to crown fall festival royalty.

The music at 8 o’clock that night features the Red Brush Band from Milan and Newtown.

September 9th events include a kiddie parade, an adult parade, various carnival and sports games plus a baby show in the park. The barbecue meal, starting at 5 o’clock, is sponsored by the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and Spickard Fall Festival committee. Evening events include a cake walk, PTO booth, and music by the Hammer Toe Band from Trenton.

Drawings for prizes are held both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Spickard fall festival concludes Sunday, September 10 with evening church services at 7 o’clock in the city park. Local talent will perform and refreshments will be available after the service.

