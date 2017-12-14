Spickard City Council votes to raise sewer rates

The Spickard City Council voted to raise sewer rates at its meeting Thursday morning.

Sewer rates will be raised by four percent and the council also voted to change the return check charge to $25.

Council member Terri Holtzclaw asked questions about her water bill. Council member Maggie George made a motion to accept 5,000 gallons usage with a 9,000-gallon credit.

Council member Betty Lee suggested putting sign-up sheet at Stephens MFA for Spickard residents to put their names and phone numbers on the form if they are interested in a notice via text when the city has to shut off the water.

George and Lee’s council positions will up for election April 3rd.

Like this: Like Loading...