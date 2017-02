The Spickard City Council looked at paperwork Monday evening for an option on a future election ballot to only hold a public vote every six years if no one runs against the people already in office.

The mayor and two council member positions are up for the April 4th election in Spickard.

The council also approved member Betty Lee to contact a lawyer to determine the next steps to repossess equipment, which was parked for 28 months, for money owed for rent.

