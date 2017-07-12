Spickard City Council meeting report

The Spickard City Council approved ownership for an abandoned road as well as getting a mower and a door at its meeting Monday evening.

The city council approved Charles Holtzclaw’s request to own the abandoned road next to his property on Fifth Street between Washington and Jefferson.

Mayor Jesse Richmond and City Clerk Mary Exley will take a report to the courthouse giving Charles and Terri Holtzclaw ownership for the road.

The council also approved getting a boom mower to mow the inside of the lagoon and buying a new door for the city hall.

