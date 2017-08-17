Spickard City Council approves purchase

The Spickard City Council approved of purchasing a computer and putting a water tube on city property Monday evening.

The council decided to purchase a laptop computer to replace the desktop computer.

The Richmond Township was given permission to put a water tube on city property in order for the building they own to drain properly.

The council also approved trying a chemical to help with the city’s grinder pumps and accepted the tax levy as presented.

The council held a closed session for personnel matters.

