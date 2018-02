The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved the start date of the 2018-2019 school year at its meeting Monday.

The first day of next school year will be August 22 with the final day of school set for May 15th, 2019.

The board also approved a faculty health fair.

Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze reported the local tax effort is up for the year.

Like this: Like Loading...