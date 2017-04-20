Spickard Board of Education approves bid for bus purchase

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved bids for transportation and windows at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved the bid from Midwest Bus Sales Incorporated to buy a 2018 Thomas bus for $81,365.

The window bid from Quality Construction was approved.

The board also approved a field trip to Saint Joseph.

Roger Bonnet and Glenn Wilson were given the oath of office.

Ginger Terhune was elected president, Ruth Ann Shipps as vice president, Kelli Girdner as secretary, and Jesse Richmond as treasurer.

In an executive session, all non-certified contracts were renewed.

