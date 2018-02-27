Spickard Board of Aldermen meet

The Spickard Board of Aldermen met last evening with three members of the council present.

Dave Dirks of Midwest Assistance Program made a presentation on board member responsibilities and council member Betty Lee mentioned looking into country ordinances regarding what she called a dog neglect problem in Spickard.

Approval was given to change the name of the city clerk on all paperwork to Mary Exley Anderson as she recently got married.

The next meeting of the Spickard Aldermen is March 19th at 6 o’clock in the evening at the city hall.

Like this: Like Loading...