Southern Iowa crash claims the life of Cincinnati, Iowa man

A resident of Cincinnati, Iowa was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle accident in Wayne county of southern Iowa.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jerry Dean Rollins.

According to the Iowa Highway Patrol, it was about 4:40 Sunday morning when Rollins, southbound on Iowa Highway 14, failed to negotiate a curve to the left, entered the west ditch, vaulted over a farm driveway, rolling the pickup truck which came to a stop on its passenger side.

Rollins was pronounced dead at the scene one mile to the north of Corydon.

The report from the Iowa Highway Patrol indicates Rollins was not wearing a seat belt.

Like this: Like Loading...