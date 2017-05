A 50s and 60s Sock Hop dance will be held in the North Daviess School gym in Jameson the night of June 3rd from 7 to 11 o’clock.

There will be a photo booth for $5 and a cake and pie walk for $1 per ticket. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a prize for the best outfit. Food and drinks will be available.

The cost is $7 per person with David Lainhart providing music.

The event is sponsored by the Village of Jameson, and all proceeds go to Jameson for annual operating expenses.

Like this: Like Loading...