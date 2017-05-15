Smoke contributes to head-on crash between fire truck and SUV

A head-on crash involving a fire truck and a sports utility vehicle east of Stewartsville resulted in minor injuries to the driver of the SUV.

The patrol reports 24-year old Cheyenne Ward of Wathena, Kansas was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the fire truck, 28-year old Andrew Lloyd of Stewartsville was not reported hurt.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon about four miles east of Stewartsville on southeast Platte Road as the fire truck was responding to a grass fire and had its emergency equipment activated. The patrol also said heavy smoke from the grass fire obstructed the vision of both drivers.

The SUV was demolished and the fire truck had extensive damage.

The patrol reports Lloyd was wearing a seatbelt but Ms. Ward was not using a safety device.

