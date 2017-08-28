Smithfield to sponsor events in Princeton

When Princeton hosts Milan in high school football Friday night, Smithfield will sponsor the tailgate supper.

Serving is from 5:30 until 7 o’clock Friday evening at the Princeton grade school cafeteria. The event is eat and pay what you want with proceeds going to the Princeton R-5 Booster Club.

The Friday, September 1 menu includes Smithfield smoked pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and a drink.

In another announcement from Smithfield, plans have been announced for what’s called “a movie under the stars.”

The event is Saturday, September 9 from 7 until 10 pm and children attending are invited to come dressed as your favorite troll and win a prize. The costume contest begins at 7 o’clock. Smithfield reports there will be free popcorn and shaved ice.

Lawn chairs and/or blankets are recommended.

The movie is “Trolls” and all of the events are free of charge and open to the public at the Smithfield property, on Highway 65 north of Princeton.

