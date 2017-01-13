Smithfield job fair rescheduled due to weather forecast

Today’s Smithfield job fair at the Trenton Job Center has been rescheduled for the afternoon of Friday, January 20th from 3 to 6 o’clock.
Interested applicants can contact the Job Center at 359-5636 to schedule an interview time.
The Job Center will be closed today due to the forecasted weather and Monday for Martin Luther King, Junior Day.
It will re-open with normal business hours Tuesday when a Manpower job fair will be at 10 o’clock that morning.
Another Manpower job fair will be Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock.
Applicants can go to the Job Center to create an account and complete a profile with Manpower before the fair.
They will need to bring photo identification and a social security card with them.