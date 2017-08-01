Sliced Bread Saturday to be held August 5 in Chillicothe

Main Street Chillicothe will hold Sliced Bread Saturday in downtown Chillicothe Saturday, August 5th.

The event will run from 10 o’clock that morning to 8 o’clock and Main Street Chillicothe Executive Director Micah Landes noted that there will be a lot of children’s entertainment from 10 o’clock to 2 o’clock.

An added bonus at the event for those attending is the various vendors, food trucks and the opportunity to meet the Kansas City Royals mascot, Slugger. The Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments will have their cars and trucks on display as well and Landes also said the Livingston County Library will be holding activities for children in the courtroom of the library, with the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary holding art-making activities.

Merchants located in the downtown area will also hold sidewalk sales, and the farmer’s market will be held Saturday morning.

There will be a bread baking contest in the courthouse that is free to enter, and there are cash prizes available. Those interested in participating can bring their bread at 11 o’clock that morning to be entered. Local judges will do blind taste testing of the bread, and there will be samples for the public.

If you have questions or would simply like more information, you may call 660-646-4050.

Like this: Like Loading...