Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival set for June 16th in Chillicothe

The Fifth Annual “Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival” will be held at the Litton Agri Campus in Chillicothe the weekend of June 16th through 18th.

The admission gate will open at 8 o’clock in the morning Friday and Saturday.

The festival will feature regional bands from the Branson and Springfield areas and award winning national headliner bands Volume Five and Flatt Lonesome from Nashville, Tennessee.

Food will be on site Friday and Saturday.

A two-day pass is $35 for adults and $20 for children age 13 and older. A one-day Friday or Saturday pass is $20 for adults and $10 for children age 13 and older. Children 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Camping reservations are $15 per day electric or $10 per day for dry or tent.

The deadline for camping reservations is June 1st.

Call the Chillicothe Arts Council at 660-646-1173 or visit chillicothearts.com for more information.

